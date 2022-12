High on Life - Livestream Replay

What can you do when you are not motivated, and you don’t have a purpose in your life? Well, change your life! Or your planet... Or even your entire universe! Yes, it sounds crazy, but that's what happens to the protagonist of Justin Roiland's crazy story. And, as you can imagine, the adventure is going to be full of dark humour, selfish and pointless missions, and a host of charismatic and weird characters that... better not to ask what they're doing there...