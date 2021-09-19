Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Eastward
Eastward - Gameplay

We return to the underground city to once again enjoy the adventures and misadventures of Sam and John, our charismatic protagonists. Although we already know the story, we wanted to bring it to the attention of those who missed it at the time, as the title has recently been added to the Game Pass library. So, if you like RPG titles with a lot of charm, charisma, humour, beautiful environments, and an interesting story... what are you waiting for?

