Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
HQ

Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Gameplay

On the occasion of its recent addition to the Game Pass library, we've decided to remind ourselves why we loved and hated this hilariously disastrous physics-based title so much. Our main objective is to deliver each package to its intended recipient, but... it's not as easy as it sounds! We'll have to transport them by helicopter, by truck, by skateboarding... Besides, people order very strange and dangerous things... What's that thing that beeps non-stop? We'd better not move the package too much... although with all these challenges it seems impossible!

Gameplay

More

Sponsored

More

Events

More