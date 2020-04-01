Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Gameplay

On the occasion of its recent addition to the Game Pass library, we've decided to remind ourselves why we loved and hated this hilariously disastrous physics-based title so much. Our main objective is to deliver each package to its intended recipient, but... it's not as easy as it sounds! We'll have to transport them by helicopter, by truck, by skateboarding... Besides, people order very strange and dangerous things... What's that thing that beeps non-stop? We'd better not move the package too much... although with all these challenges it seems impossible!