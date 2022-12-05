Fornite: Chapter 4 - Livestream Replay

We've landed back in the battle royale that got us all hooked, Fortnite! However, this time it's not going to feel that familiar, as we start a new chapter and with it comes quite a few new features. Apparently, the island has become a potpourri of zones as a result of the latest event, not to mention that we will find new vehicles, new weapons, new bosses, new missions... It almost feels like another game!