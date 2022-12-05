Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fortnite
Fornite: Chapter 4 - Livestream Replay

We've landed back in the battle royale that got us all hooked, Fortnite! However, this time it's not going to feel that familiar, as we start a new chapter and with it comes quite a few new features. Apparently, the island has become a potpourri of zones as a result of the latest event, not to mention that we will find new vehicles, new weapons, new bosses, new missions... It almost feels like another game!

