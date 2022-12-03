Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We get All On Board with The Game Kitchen's VR party games at BIG Conference 2022

A year after we caught up with studio head Mauricio García in Bilbao about The Game Kitchen's Billete Cohete indie accelerator we meet again to get updates about Escape from Galaxen and Dread Swipes and a bit of a tease of how Blasphemous 2 is coming along, but first half of this interview focuses solely on the studio's All On Board virtual reality platform for all sorts of multiplayer board games.

