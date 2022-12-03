We get All On Board with The Game Kitchen's VR party games at BIG Conference 2022

A year after we caught up with studio head Mauricio García in Bilbao about The Game Kitchen's Billete Cohete indie accelerator we meet again to get updates about Escape from Galaxen and Dread Swipes and a bit of a tease of how Blasphemous 2 is coming along, but first half of this interview focuses solely on the studio's All On Board virtual reality platform for all sorts of multiplayer board games.