Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
logo hd live | World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Nordic Dragon Champions
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      VIDEOS
      World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
      HQ

      World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Livestream Replay

      Now that the recent World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, is out, we decided that there was not a better way to delve into its new territories, discover its story and its new local race, we wanted to spend 4 hours playing the game and enjoying all the new features. We've focused mainly on following the main campaign quests, but that hasn't stopped us from getting lost in the vast realms of the title either. Enjoy watching how we delved into the title and find out what we thought of the new expansion!

      Livestream replays

      More

      Sponsored

      More

      Events

      More