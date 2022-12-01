World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Livestream Replay

Now that the recent World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, is out, we decided that there was not a better way to delve into its new territories, discover its story and its new local race, we wanted to spend 4 hours playing the game and enjoying all the new features. We've focused mainly on following the main campaign quests, but that hasn't stopped us from getting lost in the vast realms of the title either. Enjoy watching how we delved into the title and find out what we thought of the new expansion!