Arcade Paradise - Gameplay

Not so long ago, this wonderful simulation and management title arrived in the Epic Games library, and we wanted to try it out in one of our short but intense gameplay videos. This time, we manage a dinky and dumpy laundromat and use the few profits it generates to invest them in the back of the laundromat, where we "hide" our greatest treasure: the arcade machines. A magnificent combination in which, while you wait for an everyday task to be finished, you spend your time having fun. Honestly, we think it's a great business.