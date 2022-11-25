Wanderlust Travel Stories - Gameplay

As we all know well that travelling is the background of great stories, memories, experiences, and emotions. Therefore, this title reminds us of this in form of an interactive narrative in which we will know the story of several strangers who coincide by chance on a remote island. They all have a past that the others don't know, a present that they all share and an uncertain and mysterious future on a small island that no one will discover until the end. Will you join us on this journey through the world through stories?