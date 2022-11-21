Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evil West
Evil West - Livestream Replay

We start the week protecting our skin and our honour from ruthless and bloody vampires and fantastical beings from the Wild West with the latest title from Flying Wild Hog. A whole adventure full of action, violence and combos between melee and ranged attacks to accomplish our goal and get rid of hordes of supernatural beings, a really fun, fluid and addictive combination to spend a few hours crushing enemies non-stop.