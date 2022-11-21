Evil West - Livestream Replay

Dansk
We start the week protecting our skin and our honour from ruthless and bloody vampires and fantastical beings from the Wild West with the latest title from Flying Wild Hog. A whole adventure full of action, violence and combos between melee and ranged attacks to accomplish our goal and get rid of hordes of supernatural beings, a really fun, fluid and addictive combination to spend a few hours crushing enemies non-stop.