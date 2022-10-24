SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator - Gameplay

The year 2130 is upon us and machines have taken over all jobs, including artistic ones. However, due to the mechanical and repetitive mentality of robots, art became monotonous and was in decline for many years. However, thanks to a definitive test, we discover that we are artistic geniuses and... so begins our artistic career! We will have to accept commissions, sell our work, and make a name for ourselves in order to achieve fame and reputation, but, most importantly... we can do whatever we want! Create paintings, sculptures, design the studio as we please... Let's get our artistic streak going!