Terracotta - Gameplay

As we usually do, we bring you new and diverse titles in this section in which we take a quick look at the latest games that catch our attention for whatever reason. This time it's Terracotta's turn, an action-adventure title inspired by China's influential Qin dynasty in which our protagonist, the only warrior free from the curse of the terracotta army, will have to master the ability to travel between Yin and Yang in order to overcome all the challenges that this hostile world and its curse present us. A game whose main mechanic has caught us by surprise, and we liked it a lot.