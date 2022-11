Somerville - Livestream Replay

With the occasion of its release and its immediate addition to the Game Pass library, we wanted to try out this sci-fi adventure in which our protagonist and his family are caught up in an apparent alien invasion. After the fateful and dramatic moment when he realises that something is not right, as his family is missing and he finds himself in the middle of an apparent apocalypse, he must flee for his life and try to find and rescue his family in the middle of all the chaos.