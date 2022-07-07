Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia - Gameplay

Although we'd already had our eye on Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia both during Gamescom 2022 as a preview and later for our review, we were tempted to start the title from the beginning to get a taste of the experience from the ground up in a new video. While we knew we were still likely to love the new recipe of combat, combos, puzzles, and exploration, we've been even more delighted by the official post-launch playthrough. Check out the start of this wacky adventure. By Toutatis!