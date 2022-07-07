Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia - Gameplay

Although we'd already had our eye on Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia both during Gamescom 2022 as a preview and later for our review, we were tempted to start the title from the beginning to get a taste of the experience from the ground up in a new video. While we knew we were still likely to love the new recipe of combat, combos, puzzles, and exploration, we've been even more delighted by the official post-launch playthrough. Check out the start of this wacky adventure. By Toutatis!