Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder - Gameplay

We discover a new roguelike deck-builder title really peculiar, because this time it is not just about playing with your cards and waiting to see how the AI reacts, but you will have control of both your movements and those of the enemy, as every time you use one of your cards it will have a repercussion on the enemy's side that you will always see. A very interesting mechanic that has made us consider hundreds of moves, consequences, and possible collateral damage in the same move. If you like deck-builder games and want to try something different and challenging... Take a look at this video and find out how we did it!