Harvestella - Livestream Replay

We’ve played Square Enix's brand new and original adventure in which we will have to save the world from destruction while taking care of our crops, although... We still don't quite know how, as we suffer from amnesia and we don't remember anything about our past, who we are, where we come from or how we can help our new friends and the whole world to avoid its destruction. A fantasy world full of secrets and mysteries to be solved that depends on us much more than we imagine... Let the adventure begin!