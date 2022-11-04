The Legend of Tianding - Livestream Replay

In this cartoonish adventure title, we discover the legend of the Taiwanese hero who faced the oppressive forces in the early 20th century, Liao Tianding. Thanks to the teachings and values of his master, he will not let the rich oppress his people and will fight whoever it takes to defend justice and those who need it most. Get ready for an adventure full of fights, martial arts, and many difficult battles as we get to know the whole legend.