Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Assetto Corsa Competizione
HQ

Assetto Corsa Competizione - HP Reverb G2 VR Full Race Gameplay

We take the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 R for a ride at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a track that at which our driver normally triumphs at 93% opponent skill, no aids, but that means additional challenge for anyone's very first time in VR. To make it happen we used HP's Reverb G2 headset plugged to the fastest USB-C on a RTX 3080-powered OMEN 30L, but had to reduce headset and capture resolution to avoid the oh-so-unbearable tearing. The wheel is a Fanatec Formula V2.5 on a GT DD Pro base together with the CSL Elite Pedals.