Assetto Corsa Competizione - HP Reverb G2 VR Full Race Gameplay

We take the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 R for a ride at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a track that at which our driver normally triumphs at 93% opponent skill, no aids, but that means additional challenge for anyone's very first time in VR. To make it happen we used HP's Reverb G2 headset plugged to the fastest USB-C on a RTX 3080-powered OMEN 30L, but had to reduce headset and capture resolution to avoid the oh-so-unbearable tearing. The wheel is a Fanatec Formula V2.5 on a GT DD Pro base together with the CSL Elite Pedals.