Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery - Gameplay

Yes, we have met the second-best detective in the world and, yes, he is a frog. We will have to talk to everyone involved in the case and get all the clues we can to solve the mysterious cases that our boss entrusts to us because we are (almost) the best detective in the world. Do you think we will manage to solve the three cases that the title presents us? This time we haven't had much time to find out, but what we have found out is that it is a very good title to stimulate the little ones at home.