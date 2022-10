Venice 2089 - Gameplay

We meet Nova, a teenager from the year 2089 who returns to her hometown on holiday and, having nothing interesting to do, decides to wander around the city and discover all the mysteries and interesting people hidden in it. In addition, we get to know all the inhabitants, many of whom remember us fondly while others we have never met before, but all of whom have a problem, need our help, or have interesting stories to tell us. A truly relaxing and complete experience.