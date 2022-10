Trifox - Gameplay

We discover the adventures and misadventures of an unfortunate fox whose TV remote control has gone missing. Such misfortune cannot go unnoticed by our brave hero, so he sets off in search of his precious lost object and the thieves who seem to be behind all this, and much more than our little protagonist can even imagine. An arcade, colourful, cartoonish and peculiar adventure in which you can customise the way in which your hero will fight to defend the new technologies and his comfort.