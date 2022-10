The Mysterious Misadventures of Mollie & Mordecai - Gameplay

It has been a year since one of our neighbours disappeared without a trace. However, after suffering the magical curse of an evil wizard, we were transformed into dolls and discovered that our missing neighbour had also suffered the same curse. So, our little cushioned heroes would have to face the evil wizard who transforms the children of our humble village into dolls for who knows what evil purposes in order to undo the spell and return with our families.