The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me - Livestream Replay

As we do every year, we like to get ready for Halloween by bringing you games full of scares, killers, and tension to get you in the mood of the scariest day of the year. So, in keeping with tradition, we couldn't let Halloween go by without showing off some of The Dark Pictures' anthology. There are still a few weeks to go before the game's official release, but in this livestream we're giving you a sneak peek at the latest title in the anthology to get you ready for what's to come next month.