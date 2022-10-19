Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dyson Sphere Program
Dyson Sphere Program - Gameplay

We played this sci-fi simulation title with factory automation elements in which we control a mech in order to save humanity. We need someone to save humanity and, at this point of technological advancement, the mechs are the only ones capable of saving our lives. Will we succeed thanks to our skills in simulation games? Or do you think that, indeed, they have left the future of humans in the wrong hands?