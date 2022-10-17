Coral Island - Livestream Replay

Although we don't quite know why, we embark on a new adventure and return to what seems to be the paradisiacal island where we grew up to start over and discover a new way of life. To do so, we'll have to look after a farm, reconnect with the locals and try to bring the island back to its former glory as a tourist attraction. Lots to discover, lots of vegetables to plant and lots to improve in this relaxing adventure!