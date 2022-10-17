Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Coral Island
HQ

Coral Island - Livestream Replay

Although we don't quite know why, we embark on a new adventure and return to what seems to be the paradisiacal island where we grew up to start over and discover a new way of life. To do so, we'll have to look after a farm, reconnect with the locals and try to bring the island back to its former glory as a tourist attraction. Lots to discover, lots of vegetables to plant and lots to improve in this relaxing adventure!