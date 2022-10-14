Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Scorn
HQ

Scorn - Livestream Replay

We dive into a dark, gloomy, and terrifying world in which we understand nothing, and everything seems to be empty and dead but very much alive at the same time. Despite this confusion, we try to explore this contradictory and strange world in which we will have to solve several complex puzzles in order to make our way through and learn its history. Find out how we manage in this curious and horrifying adventure.