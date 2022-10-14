Scorn - Livestream Replay

Dansk
We dive into a dark, gloomy, and terrifying world in which we understand nothing, and everything seems to be empty and dead but very much alive at the same time. Despite this confusion, we try to explore this contradictory and strange world in which we will have to solve several complex puzzles in order to make our way through and learn its history. Find out how we manage in this curious and horrifying adventure.