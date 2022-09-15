Lego Bricktales - Livestream Replay

We give free rein to creativity in this adventure full of Lego pieces in which we will have to build an infinite number of structures, sculptures, and paths to make our way through our adventures and misadventures with our grandfather in order to help him with his inventions. In addition, we have the help of a robot that went into space to acquire more knowledge, which will help us to understand the mysteries hidden behind the portals of our grandfather...