Kredolis - Gameplay

As we always do in these videos, we discover new titles that may go unnoticed, but we think it's a good idea to try them and discover prize jewels in the videogame industry. This time, it's the turn of Kredolis, a first-person puzzle adventure game in which we have to make our way through a mysterious island solving puzzles in the same style of The Witness. Take a look at the video to see what the puzzles are like and discover the beautiful environments that this game has to offer.