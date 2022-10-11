Tinykin - Livestream Replay

We played this new 3D puzzle adventure inspired by the Pikmin series developed by Splashteam in which the power of one of these little creatures is not enough, but if we collect enough we can help many of the inhabitants of this little big world so that they can help us to return to our natural size. Find out how we get lost in the vast number of things to do in this tiny world and why we liked it so much.