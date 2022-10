HyperX CS:GO 2v2 Tournament - Powered by Elgiganten

HyperX and Gamereactor present a new 2v2 Nordic Tournament in CS:GO - Play to win the top prize of 1000 Euro, and some additional loot from HyperX! One person within the first 100 to sign up will win a HyperX hardware package! The deadline for registration is October 27th. Read all about the tournament and sign up here: https://bit.ly/3rwjyPP