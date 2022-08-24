Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Park Beyond
HQ

Park Beyond - Breaking the Rules of Real-Life Roller Coaster Design

Recently Bandai Namco invited us to Europa-Park to have a closer look at their upcoming theme park simulator Park Beyond. Besides trying out the game, we also got to go on a guided tour in the park with Mathis Gullon, a Project Manager at MackNeXT that designs actual rollercoasters. In this interview he tells us more about the unique profession and also provides some tips for designing in-game rollercoasters.