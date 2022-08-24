Park Beyond - Breaking the Rules of Real-Life Roller Coaster Design

Recently Bandai Namco invited us to Europa-Park to have a closer look at their upcoming theme park simulator Park Beyond. Besides trying out the game, we also got to go on a guided tour in the park with Mathis Gullon, a Project Manager at MackNeXT that designs actual rollercoasters. In this interview he tells us more about the unique profession and also provides some tips for designing in-game rollercoasters.