The Outbound Ghost - Gameplay

We delve into a limbo between two and three dimensions to explore a ghost town and meet its different and afflicted inhabitants who are in search of the afterlife, but who have some unfinished earthly business. To help them, we will have to chase away the evil spirits and discover what is tormenting them so that they can continue on their way and resolve our own unfinished business. A most peculiar adventure that we were delighted to discover.