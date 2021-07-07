Fallout 76 - Livestream Replay

With the release of The Pitt expansion, we decided it was a good time to delve back into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76 where it seems the inhabitants are embroiled in factional conflict, and everyone is searching for an idealised and supposed treasure. Although, to be honest, we feel like we've basically been trying to understand what was going on around us and how we could survive and move forward.