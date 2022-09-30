Paper Trail (Gamescom 2022) - A foldable adventure

During Gamescom we discovered several titles that caught our attention for their originality, their artwork, or their gameplay, but this title captivated us for all that and much more. Setting out on an adventure outside our comfort zone is always difficult, but even more so if we have to fold the world to make our way and solve the puzzles that our adventure and our destiny will bring us in order to pursue our dreams. Take a look at this video and discover many more details and our very own impressions of this magical title.