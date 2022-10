The Last Worker (Gamescom 2022) – First 20 minutes exclusive gameplay with dev commentary

Writer and director Jörg Tittel comments our first steps into the Chapter One: Old Dog, New Tricks of this very unique first person adventure in which literally: "You are Kurt. the last (human) worker at Jüngle, the greatest company on Earth. Everyone else has been fired, except you. You have been the perfect employee. But all good things must come to an end..."