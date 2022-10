Beacon Pines - Livestream Replay

We explore Beacon Pines with the expectation of discovering a quiet and innocent adventure, but this small town hides dark secrets, and our little protagonist and his friends will try to uncover them with the power of storytelling and words. We’ll progress through the story, until we’ll have to go back in time to turn the tables and discover a completely different future, would you dare to use the power of words to uncover the darkest secrets of a seemingly simple town?