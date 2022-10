AEW: Fight Forever (Gamescom 2022) – Recapturing the glory of classic wrestling games

The new wrestling league is getting its first game, developed by none other than the Japanese wrestling specialists Yuke's. Senior Producer at THQ Nordic, David Knudsen, tells us more about how AEW: Fight Forever is aiming to capture the magic of the classic arcadelike titles of the past after the developer broke with 2K to go their own ways.