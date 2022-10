Kona II: Brume (Gamescom 2022) – Icy exploration and a mysterious Lovecraftian disturbance

Alexandre Fiset, Co-founder of the developer Parabole, tells us more about the sequel to the exploratory adventure Kona. This time we not only have to survive in the biting Canadian cold, but also deal with a mysterious force known as the Brume. According to the developer the game also has "three times the production value" compared to its predecessor.