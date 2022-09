Marauders (Gamescom 2022) - We uncover the secrets to become tactical space pirates

During Gamescom, we discovered many interesting games, but this was one of the ones that caught our attention and took us by surprise. Find out why in this video in which we share our impressions of the tactical shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi universe where your spaceship will be as important as your equipment, your loot, or your own life, and maybe even more important.