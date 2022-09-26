Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Slime Rancher 2
Slime Rancher 2 - Livestream Replay

We explore the new Rainbow Isle in search of new slimes, clues to the great mysteries it hides and resources to maintain our slime farm, but it's not all about exploration and fun, there's a lot to manage, as these little cute creatures are very clever and mischievous and will try to invade our farm and get out of their cages as soon as they can... In fact, as soon as we get our first slimes and go in search of adventure, everything goes out of control!