FIFA 23 - First match (training) gameplay

We choose between Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappé as our trainers for our first ever match on FIFA 23 for PS5. We play PSG vs Liverpool and remove some of the graphical aids for the game to decide the best fitting difficulty setting. It's 4-0 so perhaps it was a bit too easy and you can also enjoy some of the new graphic elements, such as realistic grass and 3D goal nets.