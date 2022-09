Endless Dungeon (Gamescom 2022) – The crazy child of the Endless universe

Endless Dungeon features more action elements than its predecessor Dungeon of the Endless and can be played as a twin stick shooter. At the same time, the placement of one or two turrets can still be the difference between life and death in the roguelite tactical action game, Jean-Maxime Moris, game director at Amplitude Studios, told us during Gamescom.