Anger Foot
Anger Foot (Gamescom 2022) - Become one with your foot

We had a lot of appointments and a lot of work to do throughout Gamescom, but we managed to take some time to learn the details of mastering our feet and their powerful kicks in order to recover and defend what is ours with shots and, obviously, powerful kicks to the beat of the frenetic music that will accompany us throughout our adventure. Find out our impressions of this absurdly chaotic and fun title in this video.