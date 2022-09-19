Serial Cleaners (Gamescom 2022) – First mission exclusive gameplay with dev commentary

At Gamescom we were lucky enough to be joined by Draw Distance's lead designer Krzysztof Szczudłowski while we played the brand new Serial Cleaners. Here we are on 1999's New Year's eve at the funeral home where the gang reminisces about their past hits. The first one, "Back in Action", was in 1990 in Manhattan, NYC, where Bob Cabin has to take care of Mitch Milton's body besides cleaning the mess. With this hand-guided gameplay we learn about inspirations (Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead) and mostly about the many new mechanics and elements you can play with in the sequel.