The Great War: Western Front (Gamescom 2022) - We relive history with this strategy title

Take a look at the video with our impressions of the game that promises to be the definitive strategy title in which not everything is based on a single victory or defeat, since, as in real life, not everything is achieved at once or in a single attempt, you have to plan strategies, take certain steps in order to achieve objectives later on and even sacrifice territories or victories for the greater good.