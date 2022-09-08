Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Great War: Western Front (Gamescom 2022) - We relive history with this strategy title

Take a look at the video with our impressions of the game that promises to be the definitive strategy title in which not everything is based on a single victory or defeat, since, as in real life, not everything is achieved at once or in a single attempt, you have to plan strategies, take certain steps in order to achieve objectives later on and even sacrifice territories or victories for the greater good.