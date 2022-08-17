Planet of Lana (Gamescom 2022) - Our impressions on the beautiful rescue mission

During Gamescom, we enjoyed a moment of peace when we played this beautiful title in which our protagonist and her loyal companion embark on an adventure that is as dangerous as unique and incredible in order to save their planet from an unwanted invasion. Check out our video and discover how we let ourselves be carried away for a while by its beautiful setting, its puzzles, and the story it teaches us by telling us a little and a lot at the same time.