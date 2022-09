You Suck at Parking - Livestream Replay

We perform spectacular manoeuvres to be able to park in the best spots of each level in this crazy and hilarious title. To complete the level, we have to follow crazy routes without braking or reversing, and that's not all, of course. We also have to avoid hundreds of obstacles, avoid any traffic accidents by leaving the road, go through portals, avoid the burning barriers... All to be able to park in one go and avoid the person behind us taking our parking space!