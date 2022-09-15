Stranded: Alien Dawn (Gamescom 2022) - Our impressions on the “adapt or perish” survival game

When you have to start again and you have nothing in an unknown world, curiosity, uncertainty, creativity, and the survival instinct take over humans in order to ensure the protection of the species. However, we come from a world with certain habits and knowledge that we will carry with us to our new home. Will we be able to adjust them to suit this new and unfamiliar planet, defend ourselves against hostile species or even develop technologies to suit new needs without knowing anything about the new materials and environment that surround us? Find out how we can survive in this new simulation adventure with our exclusive impressions that we bring you straight from Gamescom!