Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle (Gamescom 2022) - The eternal battle between modern and retro titles comes to an end

In the videogame industry, there has always been the eternal battle and debate about whether the best games are the retro ones or the modern ones, but what happens if we bring together the essence of both? Well, we have a title as iconic as this one! We were lucky enough to be able to try it out at Gamescom, and we really enjoyed the new game modes the way it felt so familiar. Want to know more? Then take a look at this video and discover our impressions!