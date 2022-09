Wanted: Dead (Gamescom 2022) – A wacky action game and recording during a pandemic

During Gamescom we had a chat with Sergei Kolobashkin and Stefanie Joosten from 110 Industries about the upcoming action game Wanted: Dead. Stefanie, who is best known for her role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, tells us about the challenges of recording lines and directing cutscenes during a pandemic while Sergei gives us more details about the intense combat.