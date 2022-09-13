Metal: Hellsinger - Livestream Replay

We play a couple of days before the release of the game that will make us dance through the most chilling scenarios, the eight hells, while we slaughter all the demons that will try to stop us to the rhythm of the music to get incredible damage bonuses and shocking bloody choreographies. What about you? Would you dare to face death through the different challenges that will make us dance to the rhythm of the music? Take a look at how we managed to do it!